Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi rekindled political speculations after meeting at Atiku's residence in Adamawa.

However, Legit.ng reports that this meeting has fueled rumours of a potential opposition alliance for the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, which featured the two smiling politicians sharing breakfast, was captured in a video posted on Atiku's X (formerly Twitter) account.

Peter Obi, dressed in a black kaftan, was warmly received, sparking online debate about their next political move.

Atiku and Obi were political allies during the 2019 presidential election, with Obi serving as Atiku's running mate under the PDP. However, their paths diverged in 2023 when Obi pursued his presidential bid with the Labour Party, dividing opposition votes.

Political pundits believe the 2023 election split between Atiku and Obi paved the way for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory.

In light of the above events, David Itopa, a prominent PDP insider, shared his thoughts on the meeting during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, November 30.

His words:

“The visit to Atiku by Obi in Adamawa is nothing new. Both men have mutual respect for each other.

"However, politically speaking, if there is any talk of a merger between these political heavyweights, it’s a welcome idea,” Itopa said.

Tinubu’s 'end is near', Itopa says

Itopa emphasized the need for opposition parties to join forces, describing a potential Atiku-Obi alliance as a game-changer for Nigeria’s political landscape.

“The only way to defeat the incumbent APC as led by Tinubu and give Nigeria a fresh breath of life is for opposition parties to quash their interests and unite. A merger will surely mark the end of Tinubu’s calamitous reign,” he declared.

Atiku told to work with Buhari’s Chief of Staff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku was told to work with Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Muhammadu Buhari's former chief of staff.

A top Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Sowunmi, said he looks forward to Atiku and Gambari working together to displace Tinubu in 2027.

Atiku made a post announcing that he paid guest Professor Gambari at his residence in Abuja on Wednesday, November 27.

