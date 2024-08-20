The presidency has dropped a fresh update on the purchase of President Bola Tinubu's new jet

Amid criticism, presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, has explained how the new jet would save Nigeria more money

Onanuga also shared photos of Tinubu's new jet on his social media page X (formerly known as Twitter)

The presidency has responded to criticisms of the purchase of a new presidential jet for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The presidency disclosed that Tinubu's new jet would save Nigeria millions of dollars.

In a statement confirming a Premium Times report that President Tinubu would use the new jet to travel to France on Monday, August 19, spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said:

“The new plane, bought far below the market price, saves Nigeria huge maintenance and fuel costs, running into millions of dollars yearly.”

Presidency clarifies cost of Tinubu's plane

Many Nigerians have criticised the purchase of the presidential jet at a time when the nation was battling with hardship occasioned by Tinubu's economic policies.

But despite concerns, sources confirmed to Premium Times that the new jet landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, on Sunday, August 18.

According to the presidency, the new plane aims to reduce downtime and operational expenses in the presidential fleet.

Speaking further, Onanuga added that the new plane, Airbus A330, was spacious and furnished with state-of-the-art avionics, customised interior and communications system.

Onanuga tweeted:

"President Tinubu departed Abuja Monday for Paris, France using the new Airbus A330, which replaced the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700(BBJ) bought under the Presidency of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

"The new plane, bought far below the market price, saves Nigeria huge maintenance and fuel costs, running into millions of dollars yearly."

Read Onanuga’s tweet about Tinubu's new plane here:

Nigerians react as presidency clears air on Tinubu's jet

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X;

@lolujubril tweeted:

"Get ahead of the narrative."

@henry_nnaj41871 tweeted:

"Tinubu's administration is wasteful."

@blazemhan tweeted:

"Imagine the millions of dollars that would get saved if they had bought more than one? Abeg FG cop that second jet ASAP."

@SeaJustified tweeted:

"I never knew it was a commercial jet."

@udezehimself tweeted:

"How is buying a jet going to help me, FG."

@bishop_dollar tweeted:

"Welcome to Nigeria where shame is far from the politicians."

In June, the Nigerian government was planning to purchase an Airbus A330 aircraft seized from an unnamed Arab prince and businessman who could not pay hundreds of millions of dollars he owed a German bank.

Legit.ng reported the Nigerian Senate's security and intelligence committee recommended the replacement of the president's jet after an investigative hearing questioned the old plane's safety record and cost efficiency. The old plane malfunctioned during a trip to Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu's govt suspends Air Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Tinubu government announced the indefinite suspension of the Air Nigeria airline project.

Keyamo said the airline was never a Nigerian airline but instead, an attempt to impersonate a foreign airline operating in Nigeria.

