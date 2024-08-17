Ahead of the Edo 2024 guber, the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness has tasked INEC, law enforcement, and the judiciary to maintain impartiality and neutrality

The organisation warned against manipulation, voter inducement, and election thuggery, threatening to report offenders to international bodies for visa restrictions

The Centre also tasked network service providers to ensure uninterrupted service during the election period to facilitate the effectiveness of the BVAS technology

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness has expressed concerns over critical issues ahead of the Edo state governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024.

The organisation's director-general, Dr Nwambu Gabriel, emphasised monitoring stakeholders, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), law enforcement agencies, and the judiciary, to ensure compliance with constitutional provisions and electoral laws.

The Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness urged INEC to be impartial in the Edo state 2024 governorship election. Photo credit: CCLCA

A statement made available to Legit.ng indicates that Dr Gabriel spoke at a press conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Edo 2024: INEC urged to be impartial and neutrality

Dr Gabriel stressed the importance of impartiality and neutrality from INEC, ensuring all eligible voters receive their Permanent Voters Cards promptly.

The Centre called on law enforcement agencies to refrain from harassing law-abiding citizens involved in legitimate election activities, ensuring safety and security without fear or favour.

"INEC's commitment to fairness and transparency in the electoral process is a fundamental requirement for the success of the election on the 21st of September," he said.

Edo 2024: Judiciary asked to uphold principles of justice

Dr Gabriel expressed concern over the judiciary's role, noting flagrant abuse of court processes, and urged the judiciary to uphold principles of equity, fairness, and justice.

He warned against plans to manipulate election results, voter inducement, and recruitment of youths for election thuggery, condemning such practices and calling for swift arrest and prosecution.

Dr Gabriel warned that the coalition would not hesitate to reach out to international bodies to impose visa restrictions on offenders.

Edo 2024: Network service providers tasked

The Centre also called on network service providers to ensure uninterrupted service throughout the election period and refrain from sabotage that could hinder the effectiveness of the BVAS technology.

"They must refrain from any form of sabotage that could hinder the effectiveness and proper function of the BVAS, an Android technology deployed by INEC for the authentication and accreditation of eligible electorates in Edo State," Dr Gabriel said.

He appealed to all stakeholders to adhere to the rules outlined in the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022, ensuring a free, fair, and credible governorship election in Edo state.

Edo 2024: INEC calls for vigilance, Shehu Sani reacts

Meanwhile, ahead of the elections in Edo and Ondo states, Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, has said those who want to kill for politicians should "spare this country another round of bloodshed".

Sani stated this on Friday, August 16, via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

He spoke after Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, underscored the importance of security vigilance as the date for the off-cycle polls in southern Nigeria draws near.

