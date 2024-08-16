Senator Shehu Sani has asked candidates in the upcoming off-cycle elections in Nigeria to prevail on their supporters to refrain from acts of violence

Legit.ng reports that Nigerians in Edo and Ondo will go to the polls on September 21 and November 16, 2024, respectively, to elect state governors

Sani, in a social media post on Friday, August 16, prayed for elections without bloodshed

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Ahead of the elections in Edo and Ondo states, Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, has said those who want to kill for politicians should "spare this country another round of bloodshed".

Sani stated this on Friday, August 16, via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Senator Shehu Sani has said electoral violence should not be condoned in the upcoming governorship election in Edo and Ondo states. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Edo/Ondo elections: Sani preaches against violence

Legit.ng recalls that Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), recently underscored the importance of security vigilance as the date for the off-cycle polls in southern Nigeria draws near.

Professor Mahmood during the fourth quarterly consultative meeting with the inter-agency consultative committee on election security (ICCES) at INEC’s headquarters in Abuja, said security personnel should act above board and provide voters a conducive atmosphere to exercise their franchise.

Legit.ng reports that the Edo and Ondo governorship polls are slated for September 21, 2024, and November 16, 2024, respectively.

Sani wrote:

"INEC has alerted on the possibility of violence in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections. Those who want to kill or die for the candidates should spare this country another round of bloodshed."

Read more on Shehu Sani

Ayodele predicts party to win Ondo, Edo elections

In a related article, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, predicted the party that would win the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

Ayodele stated that the APC will emerge victorious in Ondo state unless God intervenes, while in Edo state, the party (APC) will win in a free and fair election with no rigging.

Source: Legit.ng