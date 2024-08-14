The Young Edo Professionals Group has welcomed the new commissioner of police, Nemi Edwin-Iwo, and urged him to prioritise fairness ahead of the governorship election in Edo state

The group called for an immediate investigation into a recent violent incident on Airport Road and cautioned Edwin-Iwo against political bias

They expressed trust in Edwin-Iwo's ability to uphold integrity and professionalism, stressing his crucial role in ensuring a peaceful and democratic election process

Benin City, Edo state - The Young Edo Professionals Group has welcomed newly appointed commissioner of police, Nemi Edwin-Iwo, and urged him to prioritise impartiality and fairness as he begins his tenure in Edo state.

As the state prepares for its governorship election, the group emphasised the importance of unbiased law enforcement, particularly in light of heightened political tensions.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the group's coordinator, Ojieh Ejehi, indicates Edwin-Iwo replaces Funsho Adegboye as the 47th police commissioner in the state.

Ejehi stressed that Edwin-Iwo's commitment to neutrality is crucial to maintaining peace and stability in the Edo state.

Edo guber: Group asks police to probe recent violence

The group specifically called for an immediate investigation into a recent violent incident on Airport Road, which resulted in the death of a police inspector.

They warned that addressing the incident transparently is vital to preventing further escalation.

Nemi Edwin-Iwo cautioned against political bias

The group also cautioned Edwin-Iwo against any potential bias or involvement with political parties, emphasising that such actions could undermine the democratic process and lead to unrest and violence.

They expressed trust in Edwin-Iwo's ability to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, stressing that his role is pivotal in ensuring a peaceful and democratic election process.

“We trust that Commissioner Edwin-Iwo will uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

“His role is pivotal in ensuring a peaceful and democratic election process. We look forward to his leadership and commitment to a just and secure electoral environment,” the group said.

Edo guber: Oshiomhole to "top lies against Ighodalo"

In another report, Edo People for Good Governance urged the former Edo state governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, to cease spreading falsehoods ahead of the state’s governorship election.

In a statement released on Sunday, July 21, the group's convener, Bright Omorodion, accused Oshiomhole of "continuous lies and misrepresentations" about the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

