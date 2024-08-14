BREAKING: Tension as Wike's Supporters Accused for Using Explosives, Bombs
The Coalition for Human Rights Advocacy in Africa (CHRADA) has condemned the attack on the Action People's Party office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The attack was allegedly carried out by a Pro-Nyesom Wike group using explosives and bombs.
CHRADA described the attack as a clear attempt to disrupt the local government election process and undermine democracy.
The organization expressed outrage over the use of violence and explosives, which demonstrates a blatant disregard for human life.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
CHRADA noted that this is not an isolated incident, as the same group has previously used explosives to bomb public buildings and persons.
The organization believes that the Pro-Wike Group is liable for prosecution at the International Criminal Court for these atrocities.
CHRADA is deeply concerned about the escalating violence in Rivers State and its impact on the civilian population, particularly women and children.
The organization urges the Nigerian government to take immediate action to protect its citizens and hold perpetrators accountable.
CHRADA calls on the international community to take notice of these crimes against humanity and support efforts to bring those responsible to justice.
The organization warns that the resort to using non-state actors to perpetuate violent crimes will spell doom for the Niger Delta region if not tamed by the authorities.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844