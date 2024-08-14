The Coalition for Human Rights Advocacy in Africa (CHRADA) has condemned the attack on the Action People's Party office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The attack was allegedly carried out by a Pro-Nyesom Wike group using explosives and bombs.

Pro-Wike supporters accused of using bomb against opposition in Rivers Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

CHRADA described the attack as a clear attempt to disrupt the local government election process and undermine democracy.

The organization expressed outrage over the use of violence and explosives, which demonstrates a blatant disregard for human life.

CHRADA noted that this is not an isolated incident, as the same group has previously used explosives to bomb public buildings and persons.

The organization believes that the Pro-Wike Group is liable for prosecution at the International Criminal Court for these atrocities.

CHRADA is deeply concerned about the escalating violence in Rivers State and its impact on the civilian population, particularly women and children.

The organization urges the Nigerian government to take immediate action to protect its citizens and hold perpetrators accountable.

CHRADA calls on the international community to take notice of these crimes against humanity and support efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

The organization warns that the resort to using non-state actors to perpetuate violent crimes will spell doom for the Niger Delta region if not tamed by the authorities.

Source: Legit.ng