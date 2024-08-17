Reinstated Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu has narrated how Godwin Obaseki became governor of the state

Shaibu said he made Obaseki become governor after former governor Adams Oshiomhole begged him to support Obaseki

He said Obaseki was not a politician and was not financially strong to even contest the governorship election

FCT, Abuja - Reinstated Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu said he was the one who made Godwin Obaseki governor of Edo state.

Shaibu lambasted Obaseki for failing to recognise him following his reinstatement to office by the court.

Shaibu said it took former governor Adams Oshiomhole three months to convince him to support Obaseki to become governor.

He boasted that it took former governor Adams Oshiomhole three months to convince him to support Obaseki to become governor.

He stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s political programme, Politics Today on Friday, August 16.

According to Shaibu, Obaseki was not a politician and was not financially strong to even contest the governorship election

“Obaseki was not a politician, even financially, Obaseki was not financially strong to even contest the election. Oshiomhole brought him and when Oshiomhole brought him, some of us argued that he could not be him. It took Oshiomhole three months to convince me and some of our supporters to support Obaseki.

“And when we decided because of the respect for Oshiomhole to support him, he did not bring money – we brought our resources and our friends to bring money and we brought our political capital to make him governor. So, when you are talking about deputy governors and governors, he is not the one that made me, I made him.”

Shaibu insists he's Edo's deputy governor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shaibu officially resumed his duties as deputy governor and directed his staff to return to work.

On July 17, the federal high court declared Shaibu's impeachment unlawful and ordered the reinstatement of his security details and payment of his withheld salaries and allowances.

Edo state's commissioner for Communication, Chris Nehikhare, accused Shaibu of impersonating the deputy governor and warned that any correspondence from him should be considered fraudulent

