Philip Shaibu, reinstated as Deputy Governor of Edo State, has officially resumed his duties and directed his staff to return to work

On July 17, the Federal High Court declared Shaibu's impeachment unlawful and ordered the reinstatement of his security details and payment of his withheld salaries and allowances

Edo State's Commissioner for Communication, Chris Nehikhare, accused Shaibu of impersonating the Deputy Governor and warned that any correspondence from him should be considered fraudulent

Benin City, Edo state—Philip Shaibu, the reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo State, has officially resumed his duties and instructed his staff to return to work.

Legit.ng reported that on July 17, a Federal High Court in Abuja reinstated Philip Shaibu as Deputy Governor of Edo State, overturning the three-month-old impeachment by the Edo House of Assembly.

Philip Shaibu announces resumption of office Photo credit: Godwin Obaseki/ Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

Judge James Omotosho ruled that the impeachment was unlawful and ordered the Inspector General of Police to reinstate Shaibu’s security details.

Additionally, the court mandated that Shaibu’s salaries and allowances, which had been withheld since his removal in April, be paid.

The Edo Assembly has contested the ruling and requested a suspension of its enforcement until the appeal is resolved, The Punch reported.

However, in a video shared on X.com on Monday, August 12, Shaibu declared,

"In line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, I am officially resuming my office. God Bless Edo State, God Bless Nigeria."

Shaibu orders staff to resume office

In his address, Shaibu warned staff who have not resumed work since his reinstatement to do so immediately or face repercussions.

He emphasized that the Federal High Court’s ruling reaffirming his position meant his office was never vacant.

Shaibu also cautioned banks against processing transactions involving his office without direct authorization, deeming such actions illegal.

Shaibu impersonating deputy governor, says Edo govt

However, in a quick reaction, Chris Nehikhare, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, stated,

"The Edo State Government has learned that former Deputy Governor Comr. Philip Shaibu has been engaging with various institutions and organizations both within and beyond the state, which constitutes a clear case of impersonation.

“In the interest of these organisations’ safety, we want to reiterate that Shaibu is not the Deputy Governor of Edo State, and any correspondence from him in that regard should be disregarded and considered a forgery."

See the video below:

Poll predicts winner of Edo 2024 governorship election

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a recent poll conducted by the Edo Business Development Agency (EBDA) and audited by BusinessDay indicates that Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, is currently the front-runner in the upcoming Edo State governorship election.

According to the poll, which surveyed 1,179 registered voters across Edo state, Ighodalo was seen leading with 68 per cent of the vote if the election were held today.

Source: Legit.ng