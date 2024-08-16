The Nigerian senate has come under heavy scrutiny following the recent revelations of its members monthly salaries and allowances

A Nigerian-born United States legislator, Beroro Efekoro, criticised Godswill Akpabio's led senate, condemning the outrageous pay of the federal lawmakers, describing it as shocking

He warned the President Tinubu's led government and the leadership of the Senate to stop pushing Nigerians

A Nigerian-born United States legislator representing Albany County in the 7th District of New York, Beroro Efekoro, has described the salaries and allowances of members of the National Assembly as outrageous.

Beroro stated made this known in a statement issued in New York on Thursday, August 15, while reacting to the controversy surrounding the salaries and allowances payable to members of the National Assembly of Nigeria.

Recall that former President Olusegun Obasanjo alleged that federal lawmakers now fix new salaries and allowances for themselves. The Nigerian Senate quickly refuted his claims.

Interestingly, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), in a statement, disclosed that each Senator collects a monthly salary and allowances of the sum of N1.063 million, this further sparked a fresh debate in the polity.

Senators' salaries: US lawmaker warn against pushing Nigerians

Reacting to the development, the US lawmaker stated that the explanation given by the Commission is just for the sake of formality, The Punch reported.

He said:

“The Nigerian government and politicians continue to push Nigerians to the wall but forget that Nigerians never forget. Nigerians only let things slide for as long as we can bear.”

Akpabio told to stop intimidating senators

Efekoro also warned the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to stop intimidating those senators who wish to hold the president accountable to the citizens of Nigeria.

He added:

“I still have faith in the administration of President Bola Tinubu, but that the National Assembly should not be a rubber stamp to the President.”

Senate finally opens up on N21m senators' earnings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate denied the revelation of its members that the legislators get N21 million take home every month.

Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesperson of the Senate, said what Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila from Kano was getting was a running cost.

According to Adaramodu, the N21 million running cost is different from the N1 million monthly salary of each Senator.

