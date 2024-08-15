Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

A group under the aegis of Civil Society Coalition for Transparency (CSCT) has called on the National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to promptly intervene and rescue the Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from anti-democratic forces before it becomes too late.

The President of CSCT, Honourable Mike Femi, made the call in a statement issued to newsmen in the state on Wednesday, August 14.

Femi expressed concern over the party's current situation in Enugu State and pointed out anti-party activities allegedly conducted by some party chieftains.

He also warned that if Ganduje, the national chairman did not come over to Enugu State APC, things would get out of hand, which could negatively affect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

The APC chieftain said:

"The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Umar Ganduje should dabble into this crisis rocking the party here in Enugu State before it caused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reelection.

"We have observed with consternation an insipid anti-democratic forces trying to orchestrate crisis within the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Enugu state chapter.

"The good people of Enugu State, especially members of APC woke on Saturday July 27, 2024 with a bizarre news of the suspension of the state Chairman of the Party, The Hon. Ugochukwu H Agballah by a handful of members who were either on suspension or facing interdiction.

"The group in a macabre dance gathered in a hotel room in Enugu, where a group read a disjointed speech to the effect that Chief Agballah and three others had been suspended.

"The three others according to them included: the state Deputy chairman, Chief Augustine Alumonah; the Treasurer, Jude Aniogbo and the Organizing Secretary, Emeka Eze. The group levied outlandish allegations against the officers of the party."

He further said:

"The next day being Sunday July 28, 2024 the same group declared the the suspended Vice Chairman, Enugu West Senatorial District, Alphonsus Nwafor as the Acting State Chairman.

"This misguided group rushed to Abuja on a fruitless voyage where they wasted one week in the hotel chasing shadow, in a failed attempt to meet the National Chairman of the party, H. E Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje. When their ill-fated mission crumbled, they returned to Enugu dejected."

Group accuse PDP of fuelling Enugu APC crisis

According to the Coalition, the group's sponsors went ahead to procure an exparte order from an Enugu State High Court, "a most embarrassing exparte injunction order restraining Chief Agballah and ten others from serving as officers of the party."

The group also said the exparte order was circulated on the social media as well.

The Coalition commended and said that, "It is heartwarming however to note the unprecedented solidarity and support shown to the State Chairman, Agballah and the three other officers by Ward chairmen, local government chairmen, party stakeholders and members, as they quickly met to dismiss the phantom suspension insisting that Agballah remained the State Chairman while other officers also remained in their positions.

"The quick intervention of APC South East Zone is quite commendable for dragging Hon Justice Ezeugwu to the National Judicial Council (NJC) over such reckless exparte order issued without joining the party or putting it on notice.

"The party also observed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was not joined in the suit contrary to the Electoral Act 2022.

"We have made our independent investigations and come to the same conclusion as alluded by teeming APC members and stakeholders in the state, that what is happening in Enugu APC is a case of the hand of Esau and voice of Jacob.

"It's crystal clear that the dissidents are being bankrolled by the Peoples Democratic Party led state government, hence the easy access to the High Court Judge who can put his career in jeopardy to issue such exparte injunction order!

According to the statement, the Coalition said, "Our investigation revealed that millions of Naira have been set aside for the project to remove Agballah and destabilize the party in the state.

"The sponsors of this dastardly act are angry with Agballah for his recent criticism of the mindless demolition of people's businesses, shops and buildings in Enugu and Nsukka and the illegality of the tax being levied on peasant traders by the state government.

"The Hon Ugochukwu H Agballah, the stormy petrel of Enugu politics recently also stormed Enugu prisons in solidarity with Hon Barr Bright Ngene the politically imprisoned Labour Party candidate for Enugu South whose rerun election was three times scuttled."

Meanwhile, the Coalition reinstated its commitment to stand against silencing of the opposition in Enugu State.

"As an organization devoted to the promotion of good governance and growth of democracy and democratic ethos, we are alarmed by this devious plot to cut down the voice of opposition in Enugu state by subterfuge. The Hallmark of democracy is strong opposition elements that serve as a check on the excesses of the ruling party.

"We call on this anti-democratic forces to allow opposition to breathe in Enugu State for democracy to fester. They should stop forthwith the sponsorship on internal insurrection in APC Enugu state.

