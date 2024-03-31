Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Awka, Anambra state - Although the All Progressives Congress (APC) is gradually taking over the south-east and south-south political landscape with its victory in Cross River and Ebonyi states in the February 2023 general elections, winning the 2025 governorship election in Anambra state is considered a herculean task.

The party has also Imo state in its pocket where Hope Uzodimma was reelected as governor in November 2023.

But can they surprise political watchers in the country in 2025? Legit.ng does not think so. Here's why:

1) APGA formidable in Anambra

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been the ruling party in Anambra state since 2006, winning the last two gubernatorial elections.

The party is as strong as always and ready to retain its position as Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo prepares to explore his two constitutionally-allowed terms in office.

Despite the overwhelming dominance of the two top political parties in the country, the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the possibility of APGA losing the election to APC particularly is slim. APC has never won Anambra state.

If a free and fair election is conducted, it is difficult to see the APC genuinely confront APGA in Anambra state because the masses there do not reckon with the governing national party.

Besides, APGA in Anambra is not just a political party in the southeast region. It is a movement that cuts across different strata of Ndi Anambra, including market men and women, churches, town unions, and the society at large. Its grip on Anambra state is firm.

2) Infrastructural development taking place in Anambra

Although, the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, said earlier in March that Anambra is not making progress under APGA, associates of Governor Soludo strongly disagreed with him.

Obinna Okey, the deputy publicity secretary of APGA in Anambra state, said:

“He (Ganduje) is trying to market his party to Ndi Anambra. But the thing is that Ndi Anambra cannot be deceived by any political gimmicks.

“The APC chairman is not in tandem with the massive infrastructural development taking place in Anambra under Soludo and APGA.”

Construction and other development activities are ongoing under the Soludo administration, Legit.ng can report.

3) Anambra APC crisis

APC is not a strong force in Anambra state. To make matters worse for the party, a crisis engulfed it at the start of the year.

The Basil Ejidike-led faction of the party cast aspersions on the party’s state leader, Senator Chris Ngige, a former Anambra governor.

Ahead of the next governorship election in 2025, there are reportedly factions of the APC in the state - APC 1 and APC 2. This is not good for the opposition going into a crucial contest.

