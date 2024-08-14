‘Not Constitution’: ‘Deeply Concerned’ Top Northern Leader Identifies Nigeria’s Actual Problem
- Respected elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, has said Nigeria’s problems stem not from its constitution but from those operating it
- Yakasai made this remark in response to a recent call by The Patriots, a group of elder statesmen who visited President Bola Tinubu and advocated for a new constitution
- In a statement, Yakasai expressed concern over the push for a new constitution, emphasising that without a change in the mindset and behaviour of leaders, even the best-drafted constitution would fail to bring about progress and stability
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria.
Kano, Kano state - Tanko Yakasai, a prominent northern leader, on Wednesday, August 14, said "the crux of our challenges lies in the attitude and character" of those who operate the constitution.
New constitution: Northern elders send urgent message to Tinubu, “A ploy to get Biafra through back door”
As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Yakasai stated that the charter is not the nation's problem.
The elder statesman was reacting to a call by The Patriots, a group of elders, who recently visited President Bola Tinubu and canvassed for a new constitution, The Cable noted.
Legit.ng reports that Yakasai, 98, is a founding member of the group.
Yakasai's statement partly reads:
"I align with the views expressed by President Olusegun Obasanjo that the core problem facing Nigeria is not necessarily the constitution or the tenure of office.
"The crux of our challenges lies in the attitude and character of those who operate the constitution.”
The current constitution of Nigeria was adopted in 1999 and is the fourth since independence in 1960 after those of 1960, 1963 and 1979.
Socio-political critics have said the constitution requires a major and fundamental amendment if not replacement. According to them, changing it is the first step towards solving Nigeria's problems.
Group calls for new constitution
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu was made aware of a proposal by The Patriots for a new constitution.
The group, which met with President Tinubu on August 10, advocated for an executive bill to be sent to the national assembly to commence this process.
While acknowledging their recommendations, President Tinubu emphasised that his administration's immediate focus is on economic reform, with constitutional review planned as a subsequent priority.
