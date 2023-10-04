Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has urged judges not to pay attention to public opinions in delivering judgments

The Chief Justice of Nigeria noted that public opinion no matter how serious or weighty it might be, cannot override or supersede the constitution of the country

Mr Ariwoola said this on Wednesday in Abuja while swearing in another batch of the 23 Judges for the Federal High Court

FCT, Abuja - The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has stated that public opinion, no matter how weighty, cannot supersede the Constitution of the country which serves as a guide for judges in the discharge of their duties.

On Wednesday, CJN Ariwoola charged judges to sever ties with anything that will smear their hands. Photo credit: Nigerian Lawyer

Source: Facebook

CJN Ariwoola swears in 23 new judges, charges them to shun corruption

Justice Ariwoola stated this in Abuja during the swearing-in of twenty-three (23) newly appointed Judges of the Federal High Court.

He charged the newly sworn-in judicial officers to shun all forms of corruption, sentiments and ensure the application of constitutional provisions in adjudicating cases assigned to them at all times, AIT reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Chief Justice further reminded the new judges as well as other serving judges not to undermine the searchlight of the National Judicial Council (NJC) which beams brightly on all its officers across the country adding that any judicial officer found wanting will be immediately brought to book.

The newly appointed judges pledged to imbibe and uphold the rule of law, and the Nigerian Constitution in the discharge of their duties, The Nation reported.

CJN Ariwoola swears in 9 new Appeal Court justices

Meanwhile, Olukayode Ariwoola, CJN, earlier sworn in nine new justices of the Court of Appeal that were recently appointed.

He administered the oath of office to the new justices on Wednesday, September 20.

They include Binta Fatima Zubairu from Kaduna State, appointed a High Court Judge on 31st October 2001; Peter Chudi Obiora from Anambra State, who was sworn-in as High Court Judge on 17th January 2005; and Hannatu Azumi Laja-Balogun from Kaduna State, who was appointed a High Court Judge on 24th May 1999.

APC denies President Tinubu calls to CJN Ariwoola over hearings at PEPC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC reacted to the allegation that President Bola Tinubu had a telephone conversation with the CJN.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, said the allegation from Jackson Ude, Labour Party supporter and Peter Obi's campaigner, was false.

Morka said the APC and Tinubu won the presidential election and accused Ude of misleading the public.

Source: Legit.ng