The NAHCON chairman and secretary are in the EFCC custody "facing serious interrogations"

Legit.ng learnt that both men were detained over the alleged mismanagement of the N90 billion 2024 hajj subsidy approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Similarly, some top NAHCON officials were reportedly arrested by ICPC operatives recently

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Central Business District, Abuja - Jalal Arabi, the executive chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

As reported by The Punch on Thursday morning, August 15, Abdullahi Kontagora, NAHCON’s secretary, was also held by personnel of the anti-graft agency.

NAHCON's Jalal Arabi is currently under probe by the EFCC. Photo credit: @nigeriahajjcom

Source: Twitter

Both men were detained over the alleged mismanagement of the N90 billion 2024 hajj subsidy approved by President Bola Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Punch said it sighted a document which showed that SR 8,614,175.27 cash withdrawal out of the N90 billion released by the federal government to the commission is yet to be accounted for by NAHCON.

According to the newspaper, the EFCC said 314,098 Saudi Riyal (about N131,791,155 million) had been recovered from the embattled NAHCON chairman and other ranking officials of the agency.

NAHCON boss allegedly overpaid himself

The EFCC said its investigation revealed that from the N90bn hajj subsidy, Arabi "fraudulently overpaid himself, the commissioners, secretary and directors for the 2024 hajj operational cost."

It said:

“The chairman was entitled to SR15,929 but he got SR50,000; three commissioners who were meant to get SR 15,929 each received SR 40,000 each. The secretary got SR 30,000 instead of SR14,336.

"Directors/Chief of Staff received SR 30,000 instead of the SR2,550 they were entitled to. The total of SR314,098 were recovered from all of them.”

It would be recalled that in July, the anti-graft agency first grilled Arabi for hours and released him on bail.

Also, on Wednesday, August 7, some top NAHCON officials were reportedly arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over alleged mismanagement or diversion of the hajj subsidy.

A source in the EFCC who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to officially comment on the matter disclosed that on Wednesday, August 14, the NAHCON boss was taken in again for questioning and was detained.

The source divulged:

“The chairman and secretary of the commission are in our custody and are facing serious interrogations on the N90 billion subsidy, among other allegations."

Read more on NAHCON

EFCC donates N50 billion to NELFUND

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC donated the sum of N50 billion to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) from the proceeds of crime recovered by the Commission.

The managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, appreciated the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, for the gesture.

Source: Legit.ng