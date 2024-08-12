Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Esan, has officially bowed out of office and handed over to Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack

President Tinubu on Monday swore Walson-Jack as the new HoS before the commencement of the FEC meeting at the State House in Abuja

The new HoS was a former appointee of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and a wife to the former NBA general secretary, Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack

State House, Abuja - On Monday, August 12, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu swore in Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack as the new Head of Service of the Federation.

President Tinubu earlier received the outgoing Head of Civil Service, Folasade Yemi-Esan and the incoming, Esther Walson-Jack in Aso Villa. Photo credit: Presidency Nigeria

Walson-Jack takes over, Esan bows out

This is as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) also conducted a valedictory session for the outgoing Head of Service, Dr Folasade Esan, NTA News reported.

Speaking during the swearing in, just before the commencement of the of FEC meeting, President Bola Tinubu told Walson-Jack, the new HoS, that she is stepping into a big shoe left behind by Mrs. Esan.

As reported by Daily Trust, the president also prayed that God will guide the new Head of Service with wisdom to lead the service alright.

Who is Didi Esther Walson-Jack?

Recall that President Tinubu approved the appointment of Walson-Jack as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, on July 17, 2024.

Former president Muhammadu Buhari first appointed Esther in 2017, and she has served in various capacities.

She is the wife of the former NBA general secretary and a leading civic educator, Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack.

