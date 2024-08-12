Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reappointed Surveyor Adamu Adaji as the Director General of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) for a second term.

Tinubu said the approval for a second and final term of four years is in accordance with the provisions of Section 16 (1) and (3)(a) of the National Boundary Commission (Establishment) Act, 2006.

Tinubu reappointed Adaji as DG of Boundary Commission Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, August 12, Leadership reports.

The statement made available to journalists by the Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, Efe Ovuakporie, read in part:

“This appointment is effective from 7th August 2024, and your emoluments and other conditions of service shall be as provided under the Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2008.”

Ovuakporie said Tinubu expects Adaji’s reappointment to further expand the Agency’s scope of operations and establish a peaceful boundary regime in Nigeria’s 86 interstate boundary communities and international boundaries.

He joined the NBC in 1992 as an Assistant Chief Surveyor, having previously worked as a Lecturer at hmadu Bello University, Zaria in Kaduna state.

Adaji, who holds a MSc in Land Surveying from ABU, Zaria and MPA in Public Administration from the University of Maiduguri, rose to the position of Director and was appointed substantive Director General for his first term on August 8, 2020.

Tinubu swears In new Head of Service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, officially bowed out of office and handed over to Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack.

President Tinubu swore Walson-Jack as the new HoS before the commencement of the FEC meeting at the State House in Abuja on Monday, August 12.

The new HoS was a former appointee of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and a wife to the former NBA general secretary, Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack.

Source: Legit.ng