President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Didi Esther Walson-Jack as the permanent secretary of the education ministry

Former President Muhammadu Buhari first appointed Didi Esther Walson-Jack as the permanent secretary of service welfare office of the Head Of Service of the Civil Service of the Federation in 2017

Didi Esther is the wife of the former NBA general secretary and a leading civic educator, Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's pendulum of appointments has swung Benin City as he announced the appointment of Didi Esther Walson-Jack as the permanent secretary of the federal ministry of education.

The immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari first appointed Esther Walson-Jack in 2017, and she has served in different capacities, including as the permanent secretary in the service welfare office of the Head Of Service of the Civil Service of the Federation, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Federal Ministries of Power, and Water Resources, and Sanitation.

According to Leadership, Esther Walson-Jack had her primary and secondary education at the Federal Government Girls’ College in Benin City and the Federal Government College in Ilorin.

Details of Tinubu's new appointee

She was among the first Nigerians to be educated at the country's unity schools and has equally got to a high-ranking position in the ministry of education.

Esther Walson-Jack studied law at the University of Lagos and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987. She is the wife of the former general secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and a leading civic educator in Nigeria, Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack. The couple is blessed with two children who are also lawyers.

The former appointee of ex-President Buhari was expected to leverage her vast experience and dedication to work excellently in the education ministry to upgrade the policies and standards of Nigeria's education system and deliver Tinubu's renewed hope agenda.

Tinubu dismisses Buhari's appointees Okoh, Irukera

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has sacked two directors appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Babatunde Irukera, the chief executive officer of the FCCPas appointed by Buhari in 2019, was the first casualty.

Alexander Ayoola Okoh, the director-general and CEO of BPE, appointed by Buhari in 2017, was the second to be sent out of office by Tinubu in his latest agencies' reshuffling.

