Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state has come under criticism over the appointment of two chiefs at a community in the state

The Kogi Leadership Initiative Forum (KLIF) condemned the appointments of two first-class chiefs in the Ekinrin Ade community and queried Governor Ododo over the rationale behind his decision

The civil society group, in a statement on Saturday, maintained that the appointments is a troubling trend that might lead the state "on a perilous path toward anarchy"

The Kogi Leadership Initiative Forum (KLIF), a civil society group, has condemned the recent appointments of two new first-class chiefs from Ekinrin Ade, a community with fewer than 5,000 residents.

The Kogi Leadership Initiative Forum (KLIF), has tackled former governor Yahaya Bello following the appointments of first-class chiefs in Ekinrin Ade. Photo credit: Joseph Lawal

In a statement issued on Saturday, August 10, the group frowned at the appointments, which now brings the total number of first-class chiefs in Ekinrin Ade to three.

Joseph Lawal, the national coordinator of KLIF, maintained that the appointments appear to be more about political favoritism than addressing the community's actual needs.

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng, he noted that these decisions are designed to appease influential figures rather than serve the interests of the local population.

Read his full statement below;

“The situation in Kogi State is becoming increasingly alarming, as the government appears to be spiraling into chaos under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello and Usman Ododo.

“Over the past year, the state has witnessed the appointment of more than 150 first-class chiefs, a trend that raises serious concerns about the motives behind these decisions. Many observers believe that these appointments are driven primarily by political gains rather than genuine community representation or leadership.

“One striking example of this troubling trend occurred on Friday, August 9, when the governor appointed two new first-class chiefs from Ekinrin Ade, a community with a population of less than 5,000 residents.

“This community now boasts of three first-class chiefs, raising eyebrows and prompting questions about the rationale behind such appointments. Critics argue that these decisions are little more than political favours, designed to placate influential figures such as Hon. Faleke and Mr. Otitoju of TVC Television, rather than to serve the community's needs.

“As first-class chiefs are appointed daily, the value of traditional leadership is being diminished, turning what should be esteemed positions into instruments of political maneuvering.

“The citizens of Kogi State are increasingly voicing their concerns, recognizing that without a significant change in direction, the state is on a dangerous path toward anarchy.

“It is crucial for stakeholders, including civil society organizations, traditional leaders, and the general populace, to unite in demanding a return to good governance.

“Kogi State requires leaders who prioritize the welfare of the people over political expediency. The time has come for a concerted effort to reclaim the state from mismanagement and political patronage.”

