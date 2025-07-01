The Kwara State House of Assembly has proposed a bill to heighten penalties against kidnapping and other related offences across the state

The Kwara State Government has proposed a new amendment to its anti-kidnapping law, which seeks life imprisonment for kidnappers and mandates speedy trials within 60 days after arraignment.

The proposal was made during a public hearing held by the Kwara State House of Assembly in Committee Room 213, Assembly Complex, on Monday, June 23.

Legit.ng gathered that the move is part of a major legislative overhaul aimed at curbing the rising threat of abductions across the state.

The amendment bill before the Kwara State House of Assembly, which was obtained by Legit.ng, is titled.

“Kwara State Prohibition of Kidnapping (Amendment) Bill, 2025”.

The bill aims to replace the existing law enacted in 2010 with tougher penalties and stronger enforcement measures.

Life Imprisonment, Property Forfeiture, and Stiff Penalties

According to the bill, any person convicted of kidnapping could now face up to 25 years in prison, with some offences attracting life imprisonment depending on the gravity of the crime.

In a notable change, attempted kidnapping, which previously attracted a 20-year jail term, will now draw 25 years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

The bill also introduces a new provision that allows for the forfeiture of any property, movable or immovable, used in connection with the crime.

This means houses, vehicles, or even mobile devices used for facilitating kidnapping operations may be seized by the government.

“10A. Any property movable or immovable used for or in connection with the commission of an offence of kidnapping under the provisions of this Law shall be forfeited for the State,” the bill stated.

Whistleblowers' identity to be protected

Another critical provision in the amendment is the protection of whistleblowers and informants.

Section 4A of the bill criminalises any disclosure of an informant’s identity by security personnel, prescribing a 10-year jail term for officers who violate this clause.

The bill reads: “4A. (1) A police officer or an officer of a security agency in charge of investigating any act of kidnapping shall not disclose the name and details of any informant or reveal any information which might lead to the discovery of the informant's identity.

“(2) A police officer or an officer of a security agency who contravenes the Provisions of subsection (1) above commits an offence and is liable on conviction to ten (10) years imprisonment.

This is seen as a measure to encourage intelligence gathering without fear of reprisal from criminal elements.

Higher fines for corporate involvement

The proposed bill also seeks to increase the fine for corporate bodies found guilty of aiding kidnapping through acts of negligence or complicity. The fine has been raised from N5 million to N10 million.

"If a corporate body commits an offence under this Law, with the consent or connivance of or was attributed to any negligence on the part of a Director, Manager, Secretary or other officers of the corporate body, or any person who was purporting to act in such capacity, the corporate body is guilty of an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of not less than N5,000,000,00," the bill reads.

Proposal to fast-track trials within 60 Days

One of the most ambitious reforms in the bill is the requirement that all kidnapping cases must be concluded within 60 days of arraignment.

According to the proposed Section 15A, the Chief Judge of the state is mandated to ensure swift dispensation of justice for all cases under the anti-kidnapping law. All cases will be tried at the High Court of the state.

The bill reads: “15A. (1).Offences under this Law shall be triable in the High Court of the State. Jurisdiction.

“(2) The Chief Judge of the State shall ensure that any matter brought in relation to this Law tried and concluded expediously within sixty (60) days of arraignment.”

Legit.ng learned that the public hearing was chaired by Hon. AGF Salau, Chairman of the House Committee on Ethics, Judiciary, and Privileges.

The event witnessed active participation from various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Education, Human Capital Development, the Commissioner of Police, and the Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Other attendees included the Nigerian Bar Association, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Kwara State Community Policing, Al-Hikmah University, University of Ilorin, Parent Teacher Association, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Coalition of Kwara North Group, and the Youths Movement for Kwara Development.

