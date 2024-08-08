BREAKING: Tragedy as Fire Destroys Mobil Filling Station, Properties in Ikeja, Lagos, Video Trends
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Ikeja, Lagos state - Mobil filling station, near Lagos Airport Hotel on Obafemi Awolowo Road, Allen Ikeja, was destroyed by fire on Thursday, August 8.
A video of the occurrence trended on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Watch the fire incident below:
Legit.ng reports that after fire-fighters extinguished the inferno, it was discovered that several vehicles were affected.
More to come...
Source: Legit.ng
