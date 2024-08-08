Global site navigation

BREAKING: Tragedy as Fire Destroys Mobil Filling Station, Properties in Ikeja, Lagos, Video Trends
Nigeria

BREAKING: Tragedy as Fire Destroys Mobil Filling Station, Properties in Ikeja, Lagos, Video Trends

by  Ridwan Adeola 1 min read

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Mobil filling station, near Lagos Airport Hotel on Obafemi Awolowo Road, Allen Ikeja, was destroyed by fire on Thursday, August 8.

A video of the occurrence trended on X (formerly known as Twitter).

People stand by watching as a burnt vehicle is being lifted away from the road into a truck following a fire incident in Lagos in July 2019. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei
Watch the fire incident below:

Legit.ng reports that after fire-fighters extinguished the inferno, it was discovered that several vehicles were affected.

More to come...

