The ruling APC plans to ask the Senate to review its decision to remove Ali Ndume as Chief Whip, following Ndume’s recent apology

APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, announced that Ndume has apologised for his outburst

Ndume admitted he should have addressed his concerns within the party before making them public

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has indicated its intention to urge the Senate, led by Senator Ndume, to reconsider the decision to remove Ali Ndume from his position as Chief Whip.

Abdullahi Ganduje, the party's national chairman, made this announcement after a closed-door meeting with Ndume at the APC national headquarters in Abuja.

APC chairman, Ganduje speaks on possible reinstatement of Ndume as chief whip Photo credit: @GovUmarGandujee

Source: Twitter

Ganduje revealed that Ndume had apologised for his criticisms of President ’s administration, as reported by The Guardian.

He added that the party plans to communicate its new stance to the Senate when it reconvenes from its annual recess next month.

He stated:

“We are pleased with his apology. We invited him because, as a party, we have the right to engage with our legislators, members of the executive, and all appointed party officials. This is a family matter that needs to be resolved.

“We will be informing the National Assembly about the discussions between Senator Ndume and the party.

"He has apologized to us, and we will relay this information to the National Assembly, hoping they will reconsider their decision.”

Ndume confirms apologising to APC

Ndume, who confirmed he had apologized to the ruling party, stressed that his remarks were made in the nation’s best interest, Leadership reported.

He explained:

“Given the situation, it was expected that I would be invited to present my side of the story.

"We had a family discussion where I acknowledged that I should have addressed my concerns with the party first. I promised that any issues I raised as a senior member should have been directed to the party initially.

“Despite the strong language, my intentions were patriotic, and I should have communicated my concerns to the party before making them public."

Nigerians react over possible reinstatement of Ndume

Reacting to this development, Nigerians took to social media to express their views.

@ogbeanu said:

"Don't start what one can not continue!"

@dike01126906 said:

"So we no longer have men who can stand in what they believe in. Power and money is everything in Nigeria. Next time, they will want us to believe in anything they say."

@Godswillluv said:

"APC is a political comedy house of commotion. Under Bola Tinubu and senate president Akpabio, both have turned the Nigerian state to autopilot. Just do all you desire, as much as you don’t expose Bola Tinubu and his criminal political cabals. The game is on, we shall see the end."

Source: Legit.ng