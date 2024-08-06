BREAKING: Yahaya Bello Behind Calls for Military Takeover? Ex-Gov's Media Office Finally Opens Up
- The former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello's media office, has denied the allegation that he was sponsoring the calls for a military takeover of power
- Bello's media office, in a statement on Tuesday, August 6, said there were ongoing plots to frame the former governor as the sponsor of the ongoing hunger protest
- The media office then called on security agencies to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice
Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi state, has debunked the claim that he was sponsoring the calls for the return of the military takeover in Nigeria.
The former governor made the denial in a statement released by his media office and signed by Ohiare Michael in Abuja on Tuesday, August 6.
According to The Nation, the media office raised the alarm, adding that there was an undercover plot to tag the former governor as a security threat to the country.
The statement reads in part:
“Bello has no hand and will never be interested in any act that tends to destabilize the country or disturb the peace, harmony and greatness of our dear nation.”
Bello calls for investigation of military takeover call
While denying the allegation, the media office calls on security agencies to investigate and get to the root of the matter. It also urges the public to disregard the "falsehood" and support President Bola Tinubu.
According to the statement, Yahaya Bello is a "patriot and democrat par excellence" who would never do anything to upset Nigeria's democratic status, adding that the allegations are part of a "high-wired plan" to frame the former governor as a sponsor of the #EndBadGovernance protests.
The statement emphasizes Bello's loyalty to President Tinubu and his efforts to mobilize support for him during the presidential poll. It challenges the masterminds of Bello's persecution to show their own achievements and accuses them of being "disgruntled enemies of the nation."
