Akure, Ondo state - The Ondo government agreed on Tuesday, August 6, to pay N70,000 minimum wage to state workers.

Vanguard newspaper noted the update from the prominent southwest state.

Speaking in Akure, the state capital, Bayo Phillip, the Ondo head of service (HOS), said Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has given assurance that his administration would not do anything less than whatever is approved by the federal government as the national minimum for workers.

Recall that in July, President Bola Tinubu signed the minimum wage bill into law.

Earlier, federal lawmakers passed the new minimum wage bill.

The national minimum wage was increased from N30,000 to N70,000.

While reiterating the commitment of his principal to the welfare of the state workforce, he recalled that Ondo state was among the first states to pay the N35,000 wage award to civil servants.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria faces numerous economic challenges, including the devaluation of its currency which has dropped to record lows in recent months, as well as a cost-of-living crisis marked by soaring prices for food, transport, and health care. Inflation has reached 33.69%, according to the country’s data office — the highest in nearly three decades.

