Tahir Monguno replaces Ali Ndume as Senate Chief Whip

The Nigerian Senate has appointed Senator Tahir Munguno from Borno North as the Chief Whip of the upper chamber

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate Caucus made the decision after the sack of Senator Ali Ndume

Senator Ndume was accused of attacking the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has replaced Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South senatorial district with Senator Tahir Munguno from Borno North as the Chief Whip of the upper chamber.

The decision was made after Ndume was sacked during plenary on Wednesday, July 17.

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate Caucus endorsed his removal through a voice vote called by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Ndume has been making critical remarks about President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, economic hardship, food scarcity and the concomitant security crisis, Channels Television reports.

The Senate president read the letter of complaint against Ndume’s unbecoming utterances by the APC National Headquarters after which the decision was taken.

The Southern Borno Senator was also stripped as the Vice Chairman, of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and moved to Chair the Senate Committee on Tourism.

As reported by Daily Trust, the APC asked Ndume to resign his membership of the ruling party and join any opposition party of his choice.

