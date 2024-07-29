Peter Obi said he had seen Kenneth Okonkwo's open letter in which the latter expressed differing views on the crisis within the Labour Party

Obi, a presidential hopeful, said he also sighted various responses to Okonkwo's trending letter

Amid the discord within the Labour Party, Obi preached a message of unity, respect, and civility

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering Nigeria's governance, politics, and elections.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Monday, July 29, declared that estranged LP chieftain, Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo remains his “brother and trusted ally”.

In a statement personally signed and shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Obi “sternly” warned against referring to him as a mole or making any negative remarks.

Peter Obi says disgruntled LP chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, remains his man. Photo credits: @realkenokonkwo, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi holds no grudge towards Kenneth Okonkwo

According to the LP leader, Okonkwo “has stood by me through thick and thin, and his loyalty and commitment cannot be overstated or diminished”.

Obi wrote on X:

“Disagreements and differing opinions are a natural part of any group, society, or movement, and it is essential to maintain a level of respect and decorum even when we disagree.

“Having differing views does not make someone an enemy, and it is crucial to engage in constructive dialogue rather than resorting to personal attacks or negative remarks."

Furthermore, the former Anambra state governor urged “all believers of a New Nigeria” to remain strong, resilient, and focused and refrain from discouragement or negative remarks towards Kenneth Okonkwo.

Labour Party reacts to Okonkwo's exit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party officially responded to Okonkwo's resignation as the party's former presidential campaign council spokesperson, stating that his departure was not a surprise.

The party addressed Okonkwo's perceived criticism of Obi, describing it as unfortunate.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng