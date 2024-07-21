Abubakar Mustapha, former National Organising Secretary of the PDP and ex-head of the Civil Service in Kaduna, has resigned from the PDP

Alongside Mustapha, Rabi’u Bako, a five-time Commissioner under the PDP administration, and among other PDP chieftains also resigned from the PDP

In his resignation letter, Rabi’u Bako criticized the PDP leaders for lacking focus and integrity, describing them as self-centred

Abubakar Mustapha, the former National Organising Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has resigned from his position and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State.

This was contained in a letter dated July 15, 2024, addressed to the chairman of Gubuchi ward in Makarfi Local Government Area.

Mustapha, also a former Head of the Civil Service in Kaduna, in that letter, explained that he left the PDP for personal reasons, expressing gratitude to the party for the opportunities it provided him to serve in various capacities.

Other PDP chieftains dump PDP for APC

Joining Mustapha in his resignation are Rabi’u Bako, a five-time Commissioner in Kaduna State under the PDP administration, and Suleiman Sambo, a former Permanent Secretary of the Kaduna State civil service, as reported by Channels Television.

Bako, in his resignation letter dated July 19, 2024, addressed to the PDP chairman of Shaba ward in Kaduna North local government, cited the lack of focus and integrity among party leaders as his reasons for leaving.

He further described them as self-centred individuals more interested in dictating the party's affairs.

He expressed that, despite the current unfortunate state of the PDP, it had been an honour to contribute to the party's development, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Sambo, in his letter to the PDP chairman of Gubuchi ward, dated July 15, 2024, also cited personal reasons for his departure from the party.

