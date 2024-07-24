Rivers group blasts pro-Wike lawmakers for calling for arrest of CTC chairmen

“Latest Show of Shame”: Pro-Wike Lawmakers Lambasted For Calling For Arrest of LG Caretaker Chairmen
- A pro-democracy group, the People’s Congress, has reacted to the call to arrest the chairmen and members of the 23 LG Caretaker Committees in Rivers state
- The group lambasted the Martin Amaewhule-led assembly loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike for the move
- The pro-Wike lawmakers' move to arrest the LG caretaker chairmen was described as "calling for anarchy" in the oil-rich state
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers state house of assembly has been criticized for calling for the arrest of the chairmen and members of the 23 LG Caretaker Committees in the state.
A pro-democracy group, the People’s Congress, said the Amaewhule-led assembly loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike is simply calling for anarchy in the state.
The group President, Dr. Nicholas Udenta, said these in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, July 24.
Udenta said the pro-wike lawyers committed political suicides when they defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
He urged the lawyers to stop playing politics with the development of Rivers state by plotting against Governor Sim Fubara’s government
"The latest show of shame by these imposters, pretending to be lawmakers was their unlawful call for the Police to arrest the duly constituted Caretaker Committee Chairmen and members in Rivers State. The world knows that after the expiration of the tenure of the LGA Chairmen, Governor Siminalayi Fubara's administration constituted Caretaker Committees to manage the affairs of the local governments pending the next election as any responsible government would have done.
"But in their usual nature of witch-hunting any progress made by the Fubara's administration, the disgruntled former lawmakers are now shamelessly calling on the Nigeria Police to arrest the members of the duly constituted Caretaker Committees. Their call is tantamount to calling for anarchy.
Pro-Wike lawmakers lose bid to stop Fubara
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the crisis rocking the Rivers state assembly worsened following the move by pro-Wike lawmakers targeted against Governor Fubara.
The Amaewhule-led Rivers Assembly had moved to stop Fubara from spending the state's funds.
However, a court rejected the suit sponsored by Wike lawmakers and refused to halt all expenditures by Governor Fubara.
