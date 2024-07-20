The reinstated Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benin City on Saturday, July 20

Shaibu said the homeboys, are ready to win back Edo state through the APC governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo

He added that he and other prominent members of the PDP Legacy Group rejoined APC to add value to the party

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Benin City, Edo state - The reinstated deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Shaibu officially rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benin City, the state capital on Saturday, July 20.

Shaibu said he rejoined the APC to add value to the party. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

According to The Punch, Shaibu said he was back to the APC to add value to the party.

Shaibu returned to the APC, alongside prominent members of the Dan Orbih-led Legacy Group of the PDP.

“It is time to take back our state. We will not talk too much because action will speak for us. We are not afraid. We are ready to move forward.

“We, the homeboys, are ready to take our state back through the APC governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa.

“We are not troublemakers, but if it comes, we will use it to rub our body, and we move on.”

Shaibu walked straight to former Governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who was seated and knelt before him immediately after he got to the venue at about 2:08 pm.

It was gathered that the gesture drew applause from party supporters.

Video of Shaibu greeting Oshiomhole and other APC chieftains was also shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by TVC News, @tvcnewsng

Shaibu alleges Obaseki sent gunmen to attack him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Shaibu alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki orchestrated the attack against him in Benin City on Thursday, July 18.

Shaibu alleged that Governor Obaseki was keeping true to his earlier promise to destroy him for declaring to contest the Edo governorship election.

According to Shaibu, he got intel that Governor Obaseki told his men that they must not allow me into town

Source: Legit.ng