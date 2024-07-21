Edo People for Good Governance has called out former Edo State Governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, for spreading falsehoods about PDP governorship candidate Asue Ighodalo

The group refuted Oshiomhole's claims, stating he has frequently visited Ighodalo's country home

The group urged the APC and Oshiomhole to shift from irrelevant and false accusations to meaningful discussions about governance

Edo People for Good Governance has urged former Edo State Governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, to cease spreading falsehoods ahead of the state’s governorship election.

In a statement released on Sunday, July 21, the group's convener, Bright Omorodion, accused Oshiomhole of making "continuous lies and misrepresentations" about the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

On Saturday, July 20, Oshiomhole claimed that Ighodalo labelling had never stayed overnight at his village home.

Also, Oshiomhole had boasted that the Edo state gubernatorial election would witness the defeat of Ighodalo, Channels Television reported.

The group refuted this, labelling Oshiomhole's remarks as false and asserting that Oshiomhole has visited Ighodalo's country home multiple times.

The group said:

''Oshiomhole has consistently raised irrelevant and baseless issues about Asue Ighodalo, distracting from the real matters of governance and development.

''Initially, he claimed that Asue Ighodalo did not grow up in Edo, then alleged that he could not speak his native language, and now absurdly asserts that he has never slept in his village house.

''These claims are not only false but completely irrelevant to the pressing issues of good governance and development in Edo State."

The group, in an attempt to clarify the facts, pointed out that Oshiomhole is well-acquainted with Asue Ighodalo.

The group said when Oshiomhole's first wife passed away, Ighodalo attended the funeral and stayed at his country home.

The group added:

''Similarly, when Asue Ighodalo's father died, Oshiomhole was present and supportive. These personal interactions show that Oshiomhole is deliberately lying about Ighodalo to deceive the public.

''It is disheartening that the APC, under Oshiomhole's influence, focuses its campaign solely on attacking the character of Asue Ighodalo rather than presenting a clear and viable plan for the future of Edo State.

''The people of Edo deserve a campaign based on substance, policies, and a vision for progress, not baseless character assassinations.''

The group urged the APC and Adams Oshiomhole to halt their trivial attacks and focus on constructive discussions about their plans to enhance the lives of the people of Edo.

Meanwhile, recently Oshiomhole had vowed to sweep the APC guber candidate into office, as reported by Daily Trust.

