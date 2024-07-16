The federal government led by President Tinubu will likely announce a new national minimum wage on Thursday, July 18

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, dropped the hint on Monday, July 15, after Tinubu presided over the FEC meeting at the Villa in Abuja

Amid the debate on FG's N62,000 offer to Nigerian workers and the NLC's N250,000 demand, the minister noted that the minimum wage dispute will be resolved on Thursday and an amendment bill to the budget would be forwarded to the National Assembly

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will again meet with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday, July 18, to reach a consensus on a new minimum wage.

Tinubu will meet with labour on Thursday, July 18, for a final conclusion on the new national minimum wage. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria Labour Congress HQ

FG: New minimum wage might be announced on Thursday

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to journalists after the 15th Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, Abuja, on Monday, July 15.

According to Idris, Tinubu would hold a follow-up meeting with the labour leaders to continue his consultation with the stakeholders, The Punch reported.

Minimum wage bill will be sent to N’Assembly

Speaking further, he noted that, after a consensus on a new minimum wage had been reached, an amendment bill to the budget would be transmitted to the National Assembly, The Cable reported.

Meanwhile, the president and labour leaders held a meeting last Thursday, but failed to reach an agreement on a new minimum wage and the session was adjourned.

But on Monday, Idris explained that Tinubu was open to more consultations with the organised labour and its affiliates.

“So the government is working round the clock to ensure that it comes up with a minimum wage; like I said, that works for all Nigerians at the end of the day. This of course will be submitted to the National Assembly so that it can have legislative backing,” he said.

Minimum wage: No figure disclosed

However, the government’s spokesperson said the council did not discuss the minimum wage figure as consultations are underway.

At the moment, the federal government and the organised private sector have not shifted ground regarding the N62,000 offer, and the labour maintained its stance on the N250,000 minimum wage demand .

