Civil servants in Abia state will receive the payment of N45,000 in wage awards at N15,000 each month for 3 months

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, said the wage award was to cushion the effects of the prevailing economic hardship in the country

Kanu added that Governor Alex Otti's administration would soon commence payment of annual leave allowances to civil servants

Umuahia, Abia state - Governor Alex Otti has approved the payment of N45,000 in wage awards for public servants in Abia state.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, said the wage award is at N15,000 each month for 3 months, with effect from July 2024.

Kanu made this known while briefing the press on the outcome of this week’s state Executive Council (EXCO) meeting on Monday, July 15.

He explained that the wage award is part of efforts by the state government to cushion the effects of the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

“Because of the governor’s commitment to workers’ welfare, he accepted to pay Abia workers a wage award of 45 thousand naira in total, but at 15 thousand per month over the course of three months.”

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, he also announced that the Abia government would soon commence payment of annual leave allowances to civil servants who observe their annual leave.

“What we inherited was accumulated leave allowances, but all that would be a thing of the past now given the governor’s commitment, which he made even before the meeting with the organised labour. Once any Abia worker is due for leave, he or she will be paid his or her leave allowance.”

