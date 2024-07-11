Just In: Court Sends Former Buhari Minister to Kuje Prison, Full Details Emerge
- A Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-minister of power, Saleh Mamman, at the Kuje correctional centre
- Justice James Omotosho of the court gave the order after the former minister was arraigned before him over a 12-count charge of money laundering offences on Thursday, July 11
- Mamman was sacked by Buhari two years into his first tenure in 2021 and was arrested by the EFCC in May 2023
A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Saleh Mamman, former Minister of Power under the administration of immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, to be remanded in Kuje prison pending the consideration of his bail application.
Justice James Omotosho made this decision on Thursday, July 11, after Mamman was arraigned on a 12-count charge of money laundering offences.
The Punch reported that Mamman pleaded not guilty to the charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The prosecuting lawyer, Olumide Fusika (SAN), requested a date for the trial's commencement. Meanwhile, the defendant's lawyer, Femi Ate (SAN), had filed a bail application, which was served on the prosecution around 12:30 pm.
Why court did not hear Mamman's bail application
However, the court noted that the application was not yet in its file, and Ate requested to present the bail application the next day, which did not face opposition from Fusika. The judge adjourned the hearing till Friday, July 12, and ordered Mamman's remand in Kuje correctional centre.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The former minister, who his lawyer claimed is ill, appeared dejected as he stepped out of the dock after the judge's pronouncement. Mamman's fate now hangs in the balance as the court considers his bail application.
Mamman served as minister of power under Buhari's administration between 2019 and 2021. The former president sacked him alongside his counterpart in the agriculture and rural development ministry, Sabo Nanono. In May 2023, the EFCC arrested him.
Ex-Minister Mamman collapses in court
Legit.ng earlier reported that the arraignment of Saleh Mamman, former Minister of Power under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, was postponed due to his health issues.
The EFCC has filed a 12-count charge of money laundering against Mamman, accusing him of laundering N33 billion.
Despite collapsing earlier, Mamman assured the court he was fit to proceed with the arraignment.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844