The Kano state government has initiated a suit against the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife Hafsat, and six others

The former Kano state governor and others are accused of bribery, diversion, and misappropriation of funds amounting to billions of naira

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu has scheduled the hearing for Thursday, July 11 at the Kano state high court

Kano state - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife Hafsat, and six others are expected to appear in court over alleged bribery.

The Kano state high court will hear the charges related to alleged bribery, diversion, and misappropriation of funds on Thursday, July 11.

The hearing is expected to commence at 10 am at the Kano State High Court on Thursday.

As reported by Vanguard, the respondents are Ganduje (1st respondent), his wife Hafsat (2nd respondent), Abubakar Bawuro (3rd respondent), Umar Abdullahi Umar (4th respondent), Jibrilla Muhammad (5th respondent), Safari Textiles Ltd (7th respondent), and Lesage General Enterprises (8th respondent).

Zahradeen Kofar-Mata, counsel to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led Kano state government, representing the lead prosecution counsel, Ya’u Adamu filed the application against Ganduje and seven others.

The court had earlier granted permission on June 5 to serve the respondents through substituted means, The Punch reports.

At the previous court session, only Nuraini Jimoh (SAN) represented Lamash Properties Limited. The other respondents, including Ganduje, were not represented.

Justice Amina Adamu during the court session said:

“This court grants the application for substituted service because it is necessary to ensure the respondents are duly notified of the proceedings.”

“The matter is adjourned till July 11, 2024, for hearing, and all parties involved are ordered to present their fiat to the court.”

