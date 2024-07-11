The arraignment of Saleh Mamman, former Minister of Power under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, was postponed due to his health issues

FCT, Abuja - The arraignment of Saleh Mamman, the former Minister of Power under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, was postponed on Thursday at a Federal High Court in Abuja due to health issues.

Legit.ng recalls that the EFCC had filed a 12-count charge of money laundering against Mamman.

Ex-power minister, Saleh Mamman collapses in court

Part of the allegation was laundering funds amounting to N33 billion, TheCable reported.

Mr. Mamman, scheduled to enter his plea on Thursday morning, collapsed outside the courtroom before the case was called.

His counsel, Femi Ate, SAN, informed Justice James Omotosho of Mamman's condition when the case was called for his plea.

When the hearing resumed, Mamman entered the courtroom and stepped into the dock with part of his clothes soaked, Daily Nigerian reported.

Justice Omotosho asked why Mamman was sweating and if it was raining outside.

From the dock, the former minister explained that water had been poured on him.

Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, the lawyer for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), informed the court that although the arraignment was scheduled, a development outside the courtroom had occurred.

Olumide-Fusika mentioned discussing Mamman's ill-health with Ate outside the courtroom.

Ate said:

"Mamman upon being brought into the premises of the court collapsed and had to be resuscitated and treated by the medical personnel of the Federal High Court. He was served this morning."

The senior lawyer requested Olumide-Fusika’s understanding for a postponement, suggesting the arraignment be rescheduled for Monday when his client would be in better health.

However, the judge noted that due to the court's heavy workload, the earliest available date for the arraignment would be at the end of September.

Ate subsequently withdrew his oral request for an adjournment.

Olumide-Fusika informed the court that an amended charge had been filed earlier that morning to correct a mistake in the defendant's name.

He requested that the new charge be read to Mamman for his plea, but Justice Omotosho disagreed.

The judge then inquired if Mamman felt well enough to enter his plea that day, to which Mamman responded affirmatively.

Mamman explained that he had collapsed outside the courtroom due to taking medication on an empty stomach, which caused his blood pressure to drop while waiting to be called.

Despite this, Mamman confirmed he was fit to proceed with the arraignment.

The judge said:

“It can happen to any one."

Source: Legit.ng