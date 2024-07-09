TUC President Comrade Festus Osifo has said the leadership of organized labour is waiting for President Bola Tinubu's consultation on the new minimum wage

Osifo maintained that the current leaders of the workers have made tremendous efforts to reach this stage of the minimum wage negotiation within a short time

The union leader recalled that the last minimum wage took two years before negotiation was completed and implemented

The President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo, has stated that the Organized Labour is awaiting the outcome of President Bola Tinubu's consultation on the new minimum wage.

Osifo spoke at a one-day retreat organized by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), where he noted that negotiations for the new minimum wage are ongoing.

Tribune reported that the TUC leader urged the National Assembly to expedite the passage of the new minimum wage into law, emphasizing the importance of a living wage for Nigerian workers.

Minimum wage: TUC commends swift progress

Osifo commended the swift progress made in the minimum wage negotiations, noting that the process has been faster than in previous instances, such as the 2019 minimum wage discussion, which took almost two years.

According to him, the Organized Labour had set a three-to-four-month negotiation timeline. Although the Tripartite Committee made recommendations to the government by the end of May, they are still awaiting a response over a month later.

He said the government told them that President Tinubu wants to conduct further consultations with Organized Labour, the Organized Private Sector (OPS), and state and local governments before making a decision on the new minimum wage.

The labour leaders are waiting for this consultation to present their case to the President, emphasizing that the process of setting a new minimum wage involves a tripartite committee arrangement.

Minimum Wage: What governors can pay

