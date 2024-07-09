The acting minister of labour and employment, Nkiruika Onyejeocha, said the Tripartite Committee’s recommendations are a blueprint for actionable reforms

FCT, Abuja - The acting minister of labour and employment, Hon. Nkiruika Onyejeocha, has hinted at the Tripartite Committee’s recommendation on the new minimum wage submitted to President Bola Ahmed Ahmed Tinubu.

Onyejeocha said the Tripartite Committee’s recommendation is a reflection of a “balanced and realistic approach to addressing the myriad challenges faced by our workforce.”

She stated this during a one-day retreat on ‘Labour reforms and the quest for living wage in Nigeria: A Focus on Legislative intervention’ on Monday, July 8.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the minister said the recommendations are more of a blueprint for actionable reforms.

The minister reiterated the Tinubu administration’s resolve towards ensuring that every worker is respected, protected, and fairly compensated, New Telegraph reports.

“Central to our efforts is the work of the Tripartite Committee comprising of Government, Organized Private Sector and Organized Labour, which has diligently engaged with stakeholders on the critical issue of a New National Minimum Wage.

“The Committee’s comprehensive submissions to Mr. President reflect a balanced and realistic approach to addressing the myriad challenges faced by our workforce. These submissions are not just recommendations; they are a blueprint for actionable reforms that will drive sustainable improvements in labour conditions across the country.”

