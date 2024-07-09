Amid the political crisis in Rivers State, Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara emphasized his gratitude towards the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Port-Harcourt, Rivers state—Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara clarified that he is not ungrateful to the current Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, and other state lead state

The governor likewise emphasized his appreciation for those who have supported him.

He attributed his respectful demeanour to his upbringing and character, ensuring he remained cautious in addressing the political turmoil.

The governor said this during a courtesy visit by the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality stakeholders, including leaders from Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, the Supreme Council of Ikwerre Traditional Rulers, as well as Ikwerre women, opinion leaders, and youth representatives at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday, July 8.

Governor Fubara asserted that if he were genuinely ungrateful or had a bad character, it would have been evident to everyone long before now, Daily Independent reported.

He said:

“I want to make this clear: Fubara is not an ungrateful person. If I had a bad character, it would be impossible to hide it for more than a week, two weeks, a month, a year, two years, eight years, or even longer. Over 16 years, if I were truly a bad person, everyone would know.

"The restrain is because I was a well brought up boy.My record is spotless: I was never disowned.

"I was an upright young man who served others faithfully, and I have a legitimate track record to prove it. So, I confidently and proudly say that I was well brought up, which is why I hold respect for others."

Fubara vows to stand by Rivers people

The governor reassured that his administration would collaborate with well-meaning individuals to implement more development projects in the four local government areas inhabited by the Ikwerre people. TheCable reported.

Governor Fubara announced that the government would take over and complete the Obiri Ikwerre Secretariat.

He also donated N100 million to support the organization's operations and gifted a car to the President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide.

Ikwere president urges Fubara to maintain people in Rivers

In his address, the President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, Eze Barrister Godspower Onuekwa, expressed that the Ikwerre people, having had their turn governing the Ststatewould not allow anyone to disrupt the peace established by the governor.

Commending the governor for the numerous development projects across various local government areas, including those of Ikwerre, Eze Onuekwa pledged the unwavering support of the Ikwerre ethnic community for the administration.

Fubara urged to maintain effective governance

Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, stated that the Ikwerre ethnic stakeholders visited to encourage Governor Fubara and recognize his effective governance, which is seen and heard by all.

Eze Wodo urged Governor Fubara to remain focused and undistracted and to govern the St state independently, and he assured him of the Ikwerre community's support.

