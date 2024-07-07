Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Rivers State House of Assembly has invited another commissioner-nominee for screening and confirmation.

The invitation was contained in a public announcement signed by the Clerk of the Assembly, Dr G. M Gillis-West on Sunday, July 7, and obtained by The Punch.

According to the statement, the screening will be held on Monday, July 8, at the Chamber of the Assembly in Government House by 10am.

The statement read:

“The Rivers State House of Assembly hereby invites the Commissioner nominee, Emmanuel Frank-Fubara, for screening and confirmation, and a member of the Rivers State Executive Council.

” The nominee is to come along with twelve sets of his Curriculum Vitae and the originals and photocopies of his credentials.”

This is the third time the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led State House of Assembly loyal to Governor Fubara would be screening commissioner nominees.

Recall that nine commissioners, including Commissioner for Education, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Finance loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had resigned from Fubara’s cabinet due to a deepening feud between the governor and his predecessor and estranged political godfather.

