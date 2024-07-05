The EFCC has raised an alarm that a former governor and two ex-ministers were sponsoring protest against it

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has alleged that two former ministers and an ex-governor are sponsoring protests against it in some parts of the country.

According to the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, the protests result from the agency's efforts to tackle corruption, which has affected some "looters of the commonwealth".

EFCC alerts Nigerians of protest against agency

According to The Punch, the EFCC had alerted Nigerians of a planned protest by a "shadowy group" and assured them that it was working with other security agencies to maintain peace and security in the country.

Despite the planned protests, the EFCC has vowed to continue its work without fear or favour, regardless of whose interests are affected.

Oyewale noted that the EFCC's determination to tackle corruption has led to the identification of a former governor and two former ministers as the masterminds behind the protests.

EFCC expresses commitment to anti-corruption fight

According to the EFCC spokesperson, the agency remains committed to its mandate to rid Nigeria of corruption and will not be deterred by attempts to intimidate or discredit its efforts.

He added that those calling for the end of the EFCC are those who the commission's activities have impacted. They are essentially trying to protect their interests, threatened by the EFCC's efforts to combat corruption.

The statement reads in part:

“If you have a commission like the EFCC, you are not receiving some kind of an attack. It either means that we are not effective, or the public is not concerned about what we are doing."

Olukoyode orders the arrest of EFCC operatives

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyode, has ordered the immediate arrest of officers caught in video assaulting a hotel manager.

In a statement by the anti-graft agency, the EFCC boss also ordered a thorough investigation of the incident in the CCTV clip.

The hotel management earlier alleged that the EFCC operatives stormed their facility at about 4 am, fired shots, and attacked staff and guests.

