The EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyode has ordered the immediate arrest of officers caught in video assaulting a hotel manager

In a statement by the anti-graft agency, the EFCC boss also ordered a thorough investigation of the incident in the CCTV clip

The hotel management earlier alleged that the EFCC operatives stormed their facility at about 4 am, fired shots, attacked staff and guests

Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has ordered the immediate arrest of two operatives of the agency caught in a viral video manhandling a female hotel worker in Lagos.

The EFCC boss in response to the CCTV viral video, also ordered a thorough investigation of the incident.

EFCC boss ordered arrest of officers in viral video Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, Olukoyede's directive was disclosed in a statement by Dele Oyewale, the head of the EFCC's media and publicity department, on Thursday, June 27.

How EFCC attacks hotel manager

In the video, the antigraft agency operatives invaded the Annex and Regional hotels at about 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, while their guests were still asleep.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The EFCC officers were said to have fired shots and arrested some persons in the hotels.

According to the hotel staff, the officers broke into rooms, assaulted workers and guests, and went away with ATM cards, money and phones.

EFCC operatives beat woman in viral video

The CCTV footage then revealed how the operative broke into the manager's room, pushed her and began to slap her before taking her personal items from her drawer.

The EFCC noted in the statement that the officers were involved in the sting operation at the Regional Hotel, Ojo, Lagos. The anti-graft agency said the operation led to several arrests.

See the video of the moment the hotel manager was assaulted:

PDP chieftain faults EFCC's tactics

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC had been accused of putting up a media trial against the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the PDP, made the allegation in an interview with Legit.ng, citing the return of funds from the American International School only happened in the media and not through the court.

The PDP chieftain maintained that the EFCC appeared not to have been serious with the fight against corruption and only encouraged politicians to steal more.

Source: Legit.ng