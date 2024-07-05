The Lagos head office of the EFCC has been stormed by security operatives to provide heavy security for its facility

This came following the alarm raised by the anti-graft agency on Wednesday, Thursday, June 4, that some groups have planned a series of protests against the EFCC

The operatives of the RRS and the DSS were with their vehicles at strategic spots around the office of the EFCC in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) 's head office is situated on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State, and is under heavy security.

The commission had raised the alarm on Thursday, July 4, that some groups were planning a series of protests against the EFCC.

Security operatives take over EFCC over EFCC office in Lagos Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

Operatives of the Lagos State anti-crime outfit Rapid Response Squad (RRS) with their vans are stationed strategically at routes leading to the Lagos EFCC office.

Men of the Department of State Services are also among the joint security forces on the routes with patrol vans, heavy anti-riot gun trucks, and Black Marias.

Six demands of anti-EFCC protesters

It was gathered that the protesters, under the tag #ReformEFCC, have outlined six key demands that will be submitted to various commission offices across the country.

Some of their demands include:

“Respect our fundamental human rights

“Stop indiscriminate arrest and invasion of people’s homes

“Stop destroying people’s properties in the name of sting operation

“Stop the profiling of young Nigerians

“Stop assaulting and manhandling Nigerians”

A Twitter user, @PidomNigeria, said:

“This #ReformEFCC’s protest today is not sponsored by anyone, it’s not political, neither does it have any political undertone in it.

“It is purely a people-centered organic peaceful protest, calling for a much-needed reformation of EFCC for better performance. Anyone who is seen calling for Tinubu must go, or End APC at the protest venues, in order to give this peaceful protest a political colouration, will be handed over to the police by protesters.”

Source: Legit.ng