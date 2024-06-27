The Sokoto State High Court has issued an order preventing Governor Ahmed Aliyu from dismissing two of the 15 District Heads

Justice Kabiru Ibrahim Ahmed instructed the state government and the Sokoto Sultanate Council to maintain the status quo until the court takes a stand

The proposed amendment to the Local Government Law has received position from Vice President Kashim Shettima, among others

Sokoto state- As the debate over the proposed traditional institution law intensifies in Sokoto State, the state's High Court has issued an order preventing Governor Ahmed Aliyu from dismissing two of the 15 District Heads.

The two traditional rulers, Alhaji Buhari Dahiru Tambuwal and Alhaji Abubakar Kassim were among the 15 district heads dethroned by the state government earlier.

The duo, who are the district heads of Tambuwal and Kebbe, were suspended by the current governor on charges of insubordination and contributing to insecurity in the state, as reported by The Nigerian Tribune.

Sokoto gov asked to maintain status quo on 2 district heads

The judge, Justice Kabiru Ibrahim Ahmed, who presided over the case, delivered the verdict and instructed the governor, his Attorney General, and the Sokoto Sultanate Council to maintain the status quo.

Ahmed maintained that the status quo must be maintained until the court resolves the lawsuit filed by the complainants, represented by Prof Ibrahim Abdullahi, as reported by The Punch.

He said:

"Maintain status quo and or stay all actions and or further actions in connection with all matters dealing with and or appertaining to the removal and or dethronement of Districts Heads in Sokoto State."

Ahmed pointed out that the order is particularly for Kebbe and Tambuwal, pending the hearing and determination of the motion for interlocutory injunction filed before the court.

This development coincides with the state government's proposed bill to amend the Local Government Law, granting the government exclusive authority to appoint traditional rulers.

Atiku, Shettima react

However, the dismissal of the 15 district heads and the proposed bill have sparked widespread reactions, with Vice President Kashim Shettima urging the Sokoto State Government to preserve and protect the Sultan's authority.

Former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar also called for protecting traditional institutions from "the excesses of state governors."

Sokoto Assembly passes bill to strip Sultan's power

In a related development, the Sokoto Emirate Council Amendment Bill has passed through the first and second readings at the Sokoto state House of Assembly.

Legit.ng reported that if the amendment bill is passed into law, it will reduce the powers of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III.

This includes the ability to singlehandedly appoint kingmakers and district heads without the state government's approval, among other authorities.

