MURIC has explained why the governor of Sokoto state, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, cannot remove the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III

Prof Ishaq Akintola, the executive director of MURIC, explained that the sultanate council transcended Sokoto because he was the leader of the Muslims in Nigeria

Akintola maintained that it would be embarrassing to Muslims in Nigeria if a governor removed their leader

Prof Ishaq Akintola, the executive director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has said that it would be embarrassing to the Muslim community in Nigeria should the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III be deposed.

The Muslim activist, in an interview with Trust TV, explained that the position of the Sultan transcended Sokoto state and that it would be another slap on the Muslim community should Abubakar III be removed.

Why the Sokoto government should not remove Sultan Photo Credit: @IshaqAkintola, @Ahmedaliyuskt

Source: Twitter

Akintola's comment came days after he raised the alarm that Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state was allegedly plotting to depose the Sultan of Sokoto.

The development also followed ongoing controversies trailing the removal of five monarchs in Kano state.

What is the role of Sultan of Sokoto?

The Islamic group maintained that the Sultan's role extends beyond traditional and religious boundaries. It also said his influence is not confined to the northwest state but covers the entire country, as he is regarded as the spiritual head of all Muslims in Nigeria.

In the interview, MURIC said:

"He is also the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. That is the umbrella body for all Muslims in Nigeria.

"If you remove him, you have not only removed the Sultan of Sokoto, you have also removed the leader of the Muslims in Nigeria without consulting those Muslims."

Sultan of Sokoto speaks on banditry

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar III, disclosed that it would take decades for the northwest region to defeat banditry.

The president of the NSCIA then called for a collective effort to fight the region's menace while reiterating the traditional rulers' commitment to the fight.

Source: Legit.ng