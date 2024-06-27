Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state has been issued a restrained order by the state high court over the appointment of removal of district heads

Justice Kabiru Ahmed issued the order to the state governor, pending the hearing of the interlocutory injunction before his court

This revelation was made amid the report that the state government was plotting to remove the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III

The Sokoto state high court has reportedly granted an ex-parte order to restrain the state government from removing or appointing new district heads till the hearing of the interlocutory injunction before it.

A court document reportedly disclosed the development amid controversy over the state government's plot to remove the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III.

Sokoto assembly plot to strip Sultan

Earlier, it was reported that the Sokoto State House of Assembly had passed the second reading of the Sokoto Emirate Council Amendment Bill.

If the bill is passed into law, it would strip the Sultan of Sokoto of the power to unilaterally appoint kingmakers and district heads without the state government's approval, among other authorities.

According to Daily Nigerian, a court document indicated that Justice Kabiru Ahmed ordered the injunction on June 13, 2024, in a suit filed by Buhari Tambuwal and Abubakar Kassim, the district heads of Tambuwal and Kebbe.

Judge orders Sokoto to maintain status quo

Justice Ahmed mandated the defendants and their agents, privies, representatives or servants to maintain the status quo ante bellum and order the suspension of any move to dethrone or remove any district head in the state.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu, the Sokoto state attorney general, and the Sultanate Councils are defendants in suit numbers SS/M.293/202 and SS/M.290/2024.

Governor Aliyu had in April 2024 sacked 15 district heads for various offences.

However, in an affidavit, evidence, and written addresses presented before the court, the plaintiffs argued that they were removed from office without being given a fair hearing.

