BREAKING: Fubara Nominates 23 Caretaker Chairmen for Rivers LGs, Full List Emerges
Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara has nominated people to be caretaker chairmen of the state's 23 local governments.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
The governor has reportedly forwarded the names of the nominees to the factional Rivers State House of Assembly.
Below are the names of the caretaker chairmen nominated by Fubara;
Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson
Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth
Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green
Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan
Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree
Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua
Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon
Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa
Emouha LGA – David Omereji
Etche LGA – John Otamiri
Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden
Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji
Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana
Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo
Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe
Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi
Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan
Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald
Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam
Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip
Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo
Tai LGA – Matthew Dike
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844