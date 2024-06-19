Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara has nominated people to be caretaker chairmen of the state's 23 local governments.

The governor has reportedly forwarded the names of the nominees to the factional Rivers State House of Assembly.

Below are the names of the caretaker chairmen nominated by Fubara;

Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson

Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth

Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green

Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan

Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree

Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua

Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon

Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa

Emouha LGA – David Omereji

Etche LGA – John Otamiri

Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden

Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji

Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana

Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo

Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe

Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi

Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan

Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald

Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam

Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip

Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo

Tai LGA – Matthew Dike

Source: Legit.ng