Nigeria's fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Temilade Openiyi, best known as Tems' career, is one many refer to as exceeding grace. Considering the amount of fame (locally and internationally) she has received in a short while since joining the music industry. Today Legit.ng brings you a timeline of her achievements, starting with the release of her debut single. Put your knowledge to test about the Rebel Gang leader's life, career, global influence, and even some fun trivia in our exclusive quiz.

Tems talks about being a 9–5 worker

The Nigerian fast-rising singer spurred up a sensation online with her throwback moments.

Tems, who recently release her debut studio album 'Born in the Wild', shared old pictures of herself as a regular working-class lady in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Try Me breakout star was moved by a tweet on Elon Musk's X that encouraged people to share stories of when they quit their jobs 'to find themselves".

Posting pictures from her office moments, Tems spoke on the importance of trusting God with one's might.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian soul artist quit her job as a digital marketer after she realised that music was her true calling instead of doing a 9-to-5 job that frustrated her so much.

Source: Legit.ng