Although the governor of Sokoto state Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto FCNA has insisted there is no plan to remove the Sultan, however, the plot thickens

In a new development, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) maintained that the Sokoto Emirate Council amendment bill is a move targeted against the Sultan

In reaction to the development, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll focused on other projects related to the Nigerian Army; the Sultan issued a strong warning to the army even as the bill scaled second reading

Amid the dethronement saga, on Wednesday, June 26, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, called on the Nigerian Army not to allow tribalism into their affairs. He noted that such could divide the army and the country at large.

Sultan warns Nigeria Army amid deposition rumour

As reported by Daily Trust, the Sultan made the plea during the commissioning of the newly constructed Nigerian Army Armoured Corps Headquarters complex in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Sultan spoke as the founder and executive director, Professor Ishaq Akintola alleged that the Sokoto Emirate Council amendment bill is an attempt to weaken the Sultan’s powers.

But Abubakar, the Sultan, on Wednesday, said:

“You are in the military now and so many things have been geared towards where you come from, who is a Muslim? Who is a Christian? Who is Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba in the country? We never knew these things so many years ago. Please, don’t allow this thing to creep into the army for that would be one thing that would divide the army and even the country.”

The Sultan also cautioned citizens to stop maligning military personnel engaged in various operations to restore peace across the country, adding:

“Nigerians need to help and pray for the military because without security we can not even go to sleep, we can not go to our work and even go to worship centres.”

Recall that on Monday, June 24, MURIC's executive director, Prof. Isiaq Akintola, raised an alarm that the Sokoto state government was plotting to depose the Sultan against the backdrop of the Kano Emirate tussle.

In a statement, MURIC cited the removal of 15 traditional rulers for various offences.

Prof Akintola further warned that Muslim Ummah in Nigeria would reject and resist any hostile actions against the Sultan, who happened to be the spiritual leader of all Muslims in Nigeria.

Shettima warns against plot to depose Sultan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the vice president, Kashim Shettima, sent a strong warning to Sokoto state government led by Ahmed Aliyu.

At an ongoing event in Katsina state, Shettima warned Governor Aliyu against the move to depose Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III.

As the plot to remove the Sultan thickens, the vice president maintained that the ‘Sultan is an institution that must be guarded jealously at all cost.’

