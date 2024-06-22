Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice-President, has disclosed his stance regarding the crisis rocking his party, the PDP

The 2023 presidential candidate on Saturday, stormed Katsina state and visited some influential personalities including Buhari and the state governor, Dauda Lawal

During his visit, Atiku shunned comments on the PDP crisis in the state but mentioned how it can be resolved ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, declined to comment on the party's lingering internal crisis in Katsina state on Saturday, June 22.

Atiku Abubakar and PDP leaders. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Atiku visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura residence on Saturday to pay Sallah homage.

The former vice president, also met with Dr Dikko Umar Radda, the governor of Katsina state, and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the palace of the Emir of Daura, on Saturday.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Atiku's visit on Saturday, has, however, sparked further speculation about his political ambitions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

PDP crisis: "There will soon be congresses," says Atiku

While fielding questions from journalists after meeting his meeting with Buhari, Atiku said the forthcoming party congresses will resolve the lingering crisis rocking PDP in Katsina state, Daily Trust reported.

“There will soon be congresses, so, people will elect whom they want to be their party leaders,” Atiku said.

The crisis in Katsina PDP: How it started

Recall that PDP has been in crisis before, during and after the 2023 general elections , a situation that eventually led to the decamping to the ruling APC of the former state governor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, who was at loggerheads with the governorship candidate of the party Yakubu Lado, and other major stakeholders.

However, after Shema left, the Lado side of the faction also broke up with the governorship candidate on one side and the former SSG and DG campaign Atiku/Lado 2023, Mustapha Inuwa, Senator Tsauri, a former national secretary of the party and an ally of Shema, Yusuf Majigiri, a serving member of the house of reps on the other side.

As reported by Vanguard, a group called ‘PDP major stakeholders’ and the state caretaker committee were at loggerhead over the sales of congress forms.

While the group claimed that they were denied purchase of the forms, the state caretaker committee remained silent on the issue in spite of several efforts to hear from them on the allegation.

Atiku visits IBB, Abdulsalami Abubakar

In a related development, Atiku, on Wednesday, June 19, visited former Heads of State, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna, Niger state, where he paid Sallah homage to the former leaders.

The meetings have sparked reactions from Nigerians, with some seeing it as a move by Atiku to form alliances ahead of the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng