The battle to regain power in Ondo for the ruling APC seems tough following the recent move by some party stakeholders

Reports making the rounds on Wednesday disclosed that over 1000 APC members defected to the opposition PDP; they claimed the party lacks internal democracy

Following this move, the chances for the APC and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to secure the state's number one seat with other contenders look really slim

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ondo state, Akure - The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has lost over 1,000 members of the ruling party in the Akure south local government area to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state.

Over 1000 APC members join PDP

On Wednesday, June 26, the aggrieved APC members led by Mayowa Ajemoju Boboye, the defectors, cited a lack of internal democracy within the APC as their primary reason for leaving.

Among the defectors were APC Ward 8 leader Deborah Owosusi, Ademola Ayonijebu, Mayowa Boboye, Oloro Alejo, and Azeez Ibrahim, who led the Ebira group.

As reported by The Nation, the defectors pledged their support for the PDP and its governorship candidate, Hon Agboola Ajayi, in the upcoming November 16 governorship election, aiming to unseat the ruling party from Alagbaka.

The former APC members were welcomed at a rally held at the Akure Town Hall.

Defectors: APC hindered personal development

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, former APC Organising Secretary in Akure South, Akinwande Fayinminu, criticized the APC’s leadership, blaming it for increasing hunger and hardship in the state. He stated that the APC has hindered their personal development as politicians, Vanguard reported.

“They are operating the party like an occultic group. We can’t stay in such a party any longer.”

