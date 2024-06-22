Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria, met with Katsina state governor Dr Dikko Umar Radda on Saturday at the Emir of Daura's palace

The meeting came on the sidelines of Atiku's visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura residence

The meeting has sparked speculation about Atiku's political ambitions ahead of the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering Presidential Administrations

Daura, Katsina state—Nigeria's former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, met with Dr Dikko Umar Radda, the governor of Katsina state, on Saturday, June 22.

According to AbdulRasheed Shehu, Atiku's special assistant on broadcast media, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain met with Governor Radda, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the palace of the Emir of Daura.

Former VP Atiku Abubakar met with Dr Dikko Umar Radda, the governor of Katsina state, on Saturday, June 22. Photo credit: @Rasheethe

"H.E. Atiku Abubakar also had the pleasure of meeting with Dr Dikko Umar Radda, the Executive Governor of Katsina State, at Emir’s Palace in Daura, Katsina State," Shehu posted on X after his initial post announcing his principal's visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku said he visited the former president at his Daura residence on Saturday to pay Sallah homage.

The visit has, however, sparked further speculation about his political ambitions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nigerians react as Atiku meets APC governor

Atiku's meeting with Governor Radda, an APC governor, may have further fuelled the political speculations.

Ayoola Benson Oluwashina, @ayoola_benson, said:

"What is cooking here? Pressure ti wa (meaning; there is pressure)"

Jacob Akoh Emmanuel, @JACOB_EML, said:

"I will prefer Atiku to pick Sowore as VP in 2027 than Peter Obi because I don't trust that man."

Sulaiman Yusuf, @sulaimanymahmud, said:

"Atiku is always democratic."

Abdulhamid usman maina kaina, @Abdulmkaina, said:

"Daddy is cooking something delicious."

Atiku visits IBB, Abdulsalami Abubakar

In a related development, Atiku, on Wednesday, June 19, visited former Heads of State, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna, Niger state, where he paid Sallah homage to the former leaders.

The meetings have sparked reactions from Nigerians, with some seeing it as a move by Atiku to form alliances ahead of the 2027 election.

